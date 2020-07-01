Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - This morning Prisma Health gave an update on the COVID-19 pandemic based on what they are seeing throughout their health system across the state.
Dr. Scott Sasser says in the past three weeks, COVID-19 hospitalizations have doubled across their healthcare system.
Sasser says three weeks ago the Prisma Health hospital system only had 65 COVID-19 patients. As of Tuesday night, they now have 204 admissions related to the virus.
The hospital says of those 204 admissions, they are seeing a trend downward of those testing positive above the age of 60, dropping from 68.2 percent to 62.1 percent.
Health officials say an upward trend in positive cases continues for young adults ages 20-39. In March and April approximately 23.6% of those tested in that age group tested positive. Health officials say that number has risen in May through late June to 35.7 percent.
Health officials say they have tested more than 16,000 patients at testing sites across the state. In addition, Dr. Sasser says another 25,800 have also taken place in drive-thru testing sites closer to hospitals. In total, about 63,000 tests have been completed including inpatient tests.
"A wide spread, robust testing program is really a cornerstone of an effective strategy to manage the impact of the coronavirus on our community," Sasser said.
Sasser says the hospital system currently has enough bed capacity to handle to these COVID-19 patients. Both the Midlands and Upstate can take patients from other areas if the situation worsened.
More news: McDowell County man arrested, charged with 12 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.