GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Drivers routes maybe impacted by road closures due to an upcoming marathon race, according to the city.
The following streets will be closed due to the Prisma Health Half Marathon and 5k on February 29th.
• River Street, between Reedy View Drive and Broad Street
• Broad Street, between River Street and Japanese Dogwood Lane
• Westfield Street at Swamp Rabbit Trail Crossing
• Hudson Street at Swamp Rabbit Trail Crossing
• Willard Street at Swamp Rabbit Trail Crossing
For more information on the even, you can visit here.
A sewer installation may also reroute drivers in the Pendleton Street area, between Perry Avenue and Irvine Street. The eastbound lane will be close for around three weeks for sewer installation, officials say. A detour will be available on Traction Street, to Mason Street to Pendleton.
Greenlink Deviations will also take place due to traffic changes because of the marathon. Greenlink will be able to service it's bus route stop between 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 29th.
