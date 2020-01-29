GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Prisma Health spokesperson said Wednesday the hospital system has "biopreparedness plans" in place if coronavirus cases appear in the Upstate.
The virurs, which is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China, has sickened more than 6,000 and claimed more than 130 lives.
Below is Prisma Health's statement on coronavirus preparedness:
Prisma Health has robust biopreparedness plans already in place to handle novel disease outbreaks and will continue to ensure these plans and associated procedures are up-to-date based on current CDC guidance. Prisma Health has already added coronavirus-specific travel screening questions to the patient intake process and provided additional guidance to front-line team members in its Emergency Departments and physician practices throughout the state on how to respond to suspected cases. As a precaution, it’s also ramped up its stockpile of supplies such as gowns, respirator masks and face shields.
Prisma Health epidemiologists said there’s no current evidence to suggest that the virus will reach epidemic proportions in the U.S. As precaution, however, they ask that individuals with symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and travel to China or exposure to known coronavirus patient go to a nearby medical facility for assessment. Those individuals are asked to call ahead to notify the facility so that correct infection prevention measures can be in place from the time they arrive, including potentially masking them while they’re still in their vehicles.
