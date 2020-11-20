COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Weddings take plenty of time to plan, but sometimes, life happens and spouses-to-be need to adjust their plans.
That was the case for Courtney Harris and Javon Weston in Columbia. The couple was engaged and were expecting twins, but before they could take their vows, Courtney was admitted to Prisma Health Richland Hospital. This happened right before the wedding, meaning the ceremony was not going to happen as planned.
However, hospital staff were more than happy to make a special day still happen!
Prisma Health says with her physician's approval, Courtney and Javon still got a special ceremony arranged by hospital staff by the fountain on campus. The healthcare provider's Facebook page showed off photos of the happy couple and the venue outside, and they said staff made the day extra special for the now newlyweds!
Mr. and Mrs. Weston are now happily married, and Courtney is now resting at home after her hospital stay. The happy couple is expecting their new additions in February!
