Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health is launching an aggressive system-wide flu-vaccination campaign with reduced-cost flu immunizations being offered at numerous locations across the Upstate and Midlands.
According to officials, the vaccinations will be offered at doctor's offices, hospitals, mobile clinics, community outreach centers, business-health sites and at pop-up sites in 11 counties.
The hospital's goal is to vaccinate approximately 200,000 people for the 2020 flu season.
“Because the flu vaccine will be so important during this COVID-19 pandemic, our desire is to remove the cost barrier as much as possible,” said Saria Saccocio, MD, Ambulatory Chief Medical Officer at Prisma Health. “We will continue to process insurance since most insurance plans fully cover the cost of vaccinations but have also taken steps to reduce the cost for self-pay patients by offering a discount for those paying at the time of service. In addition, 18 free flu-vaccine clinics – including some in partnership with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control – will also be held systemwide.
Starting today, September 15, all Prisma Health hospital drive-thru COVID-19 locations will be offering flu immunizations. This includes the sites at Greenville Memorial Hospital, Baptist Easley Hospital, Greer Memorial Hospital, Laurens County Memorial Hospital and Oconee Memorial Hospital.
- Greenville Memorial Hospital, weekdays, 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
- Baptist Easley Hospital, weekdays, 8 a.m.-noon.
- Laurens County Memorial Hospital, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8 a.m.–12 p.m.
- Oconee Memorial Hospital, Tuesdays, 7-11 a.m.
- Greer Memorial Hospital, weekdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
The following locations will offer free flu vaccine clinics in the Upstate:
- Sept. 19, Hillcrest Hospital, 9 a.m.– 12 p.m., drive-thru clinic for adults 18 and up.
- Sept. 24, Patewood Hospital, 4-7 p.m., drive-thru and walk-in clinic
- Sept. 30, Washington Baptist Church, Greer, 4:30–7 p.m., walk-in clinic.
- Oct. 5, Center for Family Medicine, Greer, 5-7 p.m., drive-thru clinic.
- Oct. 6, Trailblazer Park, Travelers Rest, 2–7 p.m. This drive-thru event includes walk-up option for walkers and cyclists using the nearby Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail.
- Oct. 19, Center for Family Medicine, Greer, 5-7 p.m., drive-thru clinic.
- Oct. 21, Greer Soup Kitchen, Greer,11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., walk-in clinic.
Immunizations will also be offered to children through pediatric clinic sites.
Flu vaccines cannot be given to those who have COVID-19 or think they have COVID-19.
For more on Prisma Health's flu prevention efforts, click here.
