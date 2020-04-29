GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health on Wednesday said it is the first healthcare system in South Carolina to launch an interactive symptom-checker for COVID-19 on its website that is free for everyone,
The click-to-chat platform is available at https://www.prismahealth.org/coronavirus/ or by texting “COVID19” to 83973.
“The quick, easy feedback helps not only those individuals seeking medical advice but helps contain the spread of the virus,” said Dr. Nick Patel, chief digital executive for Prisma Health in a news release. “Our goal is always to look for ways to better serve our communities. We’re thrilled to offer this resource to our communities in hopes it will provide timely answers to people from the safety and comfort of their own homes.”
Prisma claims the the interactive resource helps the community:
- be informed about the coronavirus,
- understand their exposure risk,
- practice prevention,
- check symptoms, and
- find out where to go in their community if they need a COVID-19 test or treatment.
Prisma said users can sign up for text alerts to stay up to date with accurate news about coronavirus, including personalized information relevant to their location, and receive recommendations on whether to follow up with their doctor or other healthcare services.
Prisma Health partnered Conversa on the project, which they said works with any device that has a browser, so there is no need to download an app. The chat is fully secure and HIPAA compliant, the hospital system assures.
MORE NEWS - Greenville Zoo now offering ZooMeetings to let people virtually connect with animals
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.