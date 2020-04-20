GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The staff at Prisma Health says they noticed the impact that isolation coronavirus patients must endure was having - and wanted to do something to re-connect them with their families.
Since patients undergoing treatment aren't able to see their loved ones in person, Prisma Health turned to technology. Dr. Christy Keyes, a Prisma Health emergency physician, and her team researched healthy and efficient ways to connect patients with their families and opted to use iPads.
“It’s isolating and very frightening for patients not to be able to see loved ones," Keyes said. "It’s a missing piece of what brings us comfort, what helps us to heal.”
The health system says they're using iPads on rolling stands to allow patients to make video calls to loved ones from inside their hospital rooms.
Harmony Robinson, Prisma Health's director of nursing informatics, says this will help provide reassurance to patients when they're afraid and alone.
“For patients to be able to virtually see and talk to their families during this time gives them a sense of comfort when their loved ones can’t be present at the bedside,” said Robinson. "We're all proud to be part of this effort."
A plan was developed to safely deploy the iPads and stands to areas where they're needed the most. Nursing, information technology, infection control and other areas within the health system contributed to effort.
“In my recent years at Prisma Health, I do not recall a time where we have seen so many areas of the organization work so hard and so swiftly to lift a project off the ground. We are living our purpose to inspire health, serve with compassion, and be the difference,” said Carolyn Swinton, the system’s chief nursing officer.
Care teams at patients' bedsides will provide any assistance if needed.
Prisma Health says the first 70 iPads were sent out for use in the Upstate and the Midlands the week of April 13, with additional equipment expected to be deployed as quickly as possible.
“Separation in a crisis is everyone’s nightmare,” said Keyes. “Whether a healthcare worker or someone in the community, we are all moved by the idea of not being able to be there for those we care about."
Prisma Health has created a fund to help their initiative. The Prisma Health iVisit: Connecting Patients and Families Fund is entirely funded by donations and grants. Keyes and her colleagues alone have already raised $23,000 in 24 hours by reaching out to family and friends.
"I hope we all embrace this project," Keyes said. "Virtual connections are not nearly as warm as a physical presence and a comforting hand to hold, but being able to see the face and hear the voice of loved ones is a pretty good leap across the gap.”
To contribute to the effort, click here. Please note that Prisma Health cannot accept iPad donations.
