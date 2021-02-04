Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, Prisma Health Officials announced a solid organ transplantation program was in development right here in the Upstate.
The program, will initially begin by performing kidney transplants and will allow critically ill patients to receive treatment closer to home.
According to the United Network for Organ Sharing, in 2019 more than 30 percent of all South Carolina kidney transplant patients left the state for their care.
The hospital says while the program will begin with kidney transplants, other services such as pancreas and liver transplants will be considered based upon the needs of the population in the area the hospital serves.
Officials say of the 354 South Carolina residents who received a transplant in 2019, 174 of them live in the Prisma Health service area.
The program is scheduled to begin in late 2021 and officials with the hospital say they are in the process of recruiting specialized staff to meet this timeline.
Included in that staff is Dr. Todd Merchen, a transplant surgery specialist, who will serve as the program's director.
“Prisma Health was created to improve the health and well-being of our communities and to deliver high-quality, affordable and accessible health care to the citizens of South Carolina,” said Mark O’Halla, President and Chief Executive Officer of Prisma Health. “This is an example of a new service that we can provide due to the scale and expertise that Prisma Health offers to our patients, the communities we serve, and to the state of South Carolina. This program will help us care for these vulnerable patients who deserve to have needed, complex services provided close to home.”
For more information on the hospital's transplant program, click here.
