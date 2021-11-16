GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Prisma Health’s Community Care program is looking for volunteers to help recently discharged patients who are vulnerable or with chronic conditions needing nonmedical help to remain well at home.
Volunteers are needed in the Upstate and Midlands communities, especially this holiday season where patients have limited family or social interaction, according to the hospital.
Both groups will receive training to provide volunteer service hours and ongoing support to participate in a variety of ways.
The Community Cares program recently discharged patients who qualify for assistance with trained volunteers who help with specific needs, such as phone check-ins, errands, household chores, meals, transportation, visits and yardwork.
Volunteers must complete training and a background check. COVID-19 safety precautions are also required.
“Social isolation adds to the challenges for vulnerable patients and those with chronic conditions. This was also true before the pandemic and we are committed to addressing this unmet need in our communities,” said Suzanne Young, Prisma Health Community Care program coordinator. “We’re excited to offer this fulfilling service opportunity for community organizations, faith groups and individuals.”
To learn more about volunteer opportunities with Community Care, click here, call 864-884-3792 or email them at communitycare@prismahealth.org.
