Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Hospitals in South Carolina are offering residents who may be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms an easier way to consult with a doctor.
Both Prisma Health System and MUSC are offering free virtual screenings for anyone who believes they may have the Coronavirus.
According to the CDC, reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness. The following symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
The free visits with Prisma Health are available from online 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. daily and video visits are available 24-hours-a-day
All a patient has to do is click here. Patients will have the option of choosing between either an online or video visit. The free virtual visit can be renewed by using promo code COVID19.
For patients wishing to use the service offered by MUSC, a similar virtual care visit can be made by clicking here, and again using promo code COVID19.
The free virtual screenings with MUSC are available 24-hours-a-day.
The hospitals say they are offering these services so that people with symptoms don’t risk infecting others by going to an ER or doctor’s office if they have the virus.
