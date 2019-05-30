(FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health's search for a new CEO has come to a conclusion, and an executive from Michigan will travel south this summer to take the reins.
Prisma's board of directors announced Thursday that Mark S. O'Halla has been named the new president and chief executive officer. O'Halla, who currently serves as executive vice president and COO of McLaren Health Care in Michigan, will join Prisma in mid-August according to a press release.
"We are honored to select Mark as our next leader. We believe his experience leading a multiregional health care system will be a critical element in ensuring Prisma Health continues its journey to transform health care for our communities. We look forward to working with Mark to ensure that South Carolinians get the quality health care they need and deserve,” said James E. “Rick” Wheeler, chair of the Prisma Health board of directors and vice president of M-D Metal Source.
O'Halla, who touts 30 years of experience as a senior executive in health care, said “Joining Prisma Health and its 32,000 team members is an exciting opportunity to help redefine and continue improving health care for patients in South Carolina. I am proud to be part of this vibrant new health company, focused on providing exemplary quality, smart growth and sustained financial strength. I am also excited to work with physicians and university partners to advance its academic mission.”
Prior to spending 14 years in the McLaren system, O'Halla earned a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from the University of Toledo in Ohia and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Rochester. He also is active in healthcare organizations like the American College of Healthcare Executives and has served on other community boards.
O'Halla and his wife, Anita, will be making the move to Greenville. They also have three grown children.
O'Halla's hiring concludes Prisma's five-month national search. Prisma says physicians who participated in his selection are eager to work with him as Prisma's first president and CEO following a re-naming from Greenville Health System.
“Mark is exactly what we need at Prisma Health,” said William D. Anderson, MD, MHCM, associate dean for clinical affairs and chief medical officer of Palmetto Health-USC Medical Group in the Midlands. “Mark believes strongly in our vision for value-based health care and the essential roles research and teaching play in the future of our health company.”
