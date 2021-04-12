GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -- A nationally recognized transplant surgeon will lead the new solid organ transplantation program at Prisma Health, the company says.
Dr. Todd Merchen will be the new director of the new transplantation program and division chief of solid organ transplant surgery. Merchen will lead the team along with transplant nephrologist Dr. Keith Superdock.
Prisma Health says Merchen has nearly 13 years of experience at the Medical College of Georgia. He also served at the Georgia and Marguerite Mason Distinguished Chair of Transplant Surgery and Immunology. He also served as chief of transplant surgery and program director of the kidney and pancreas transplant program at Augusta Medical Center.
Superdock has 28 years of experience managing kidney-disease needs of kidney transplant patients. He has provided medical consults to more than 600 kidney transplant patients. Prisma Health says this will be the second kidney transplant program he's helped launch.
The health company says South Carolinians will have better access to the lifesaving procedure.
According to the United Network of Organ Sharing, more than 30% of South Carolinians left the state for their care in 2019.
Prisma says it will offer deceased-organ donations as well as living-organ donations, allowing relatives, loved ones, friends and even those wanting to remain anonymous to donate an organ.
Prisma says it will begin its transplantation program with kidneys, but other services such as pancreas and liver will be considered based on needs.
Visit PrismaHealth.org/OrganTransplant for more information about the program.
MORE NEWS: Gov. McMaster issues order to prevent federal govt. from placing children from the border in SC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.