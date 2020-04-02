GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health said it has updated its policy on team member personal protective equipment (PPE) to match the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.
“We have taken numerous steps to protect our team members and our patients during the COVID-19 public health crisis,” said Mark O’Halla, president and CEO of Prisma Health, in a news release. “We understand that people are anxious. We will never put our team members in a harmful situation.”
Prisma Health is requiring surgical masks be worn by all team members who work in patient-facing environments, including team members in Environmental Services, Food and Nutrition, Admissions – anyone who comes in contact with any patient.
“We have taken many steps to ensure our team members and patients are safe,” O’Halla added. “We have restricted visitors and limited entrances to our facilities. We also started temperature checks on everyone entering the hospitals, including team members.”
Prisma Health said its Employee Assistance Program has also been enhanced, offering information on discount hotel rooms for healthcare workers worried about exposing their families to the virus.
Prisma Health said they will also begin a Blue Ribbon campaign by tying blue ribbons to trees on hospital campuses and is encouraging community members to do the same at their homes to show support for healthcare workers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.