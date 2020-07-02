GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Prisma Health has announced two new free COVID-19 community testing clinics scheduled for next week.
Testing will be provided 8 a.m. – noon at the below dates and times:
- Tuesday, July 7: Seneca Middle School, 810 W. South Fourth St., Seneca
- Friday–Saturday, July 10–11: Carolina High School and Academy, 2725 Anderson Rd., Greenville
Prisma Health officials said these sites offer free community testing.
Physician-ordered testing for patients who already have providers, have completed a Virtual Visit or need pre-surgical testing needs to be performed at hospital-based testing sites as instructed by their providers, Prisma said.
Prisma also offered these reminders about community testing sites:
- People will be tested for active COVID-19 infections.
- No one needs a doctor’s order.
- Testing will be given regardless of ability to pay.
- No appointment is needed.
- Spanish-speaking Prisma Health team members will be available at every site.
- All those taking part will be given masks when they arrive. They will also be asked to maintain social distancing.
- Test results should come back within four days.
- Everyone tested will receive follow-up information about test results – whether positive or negative – from providers at Prisma Health.
- Everyone will get tips on isolating at home if sick, caring for themselves and seeking more help if symptoms worsen.
Additional sites and any postponements will be announced at https://www.prismahealth.org/coronavirus/.
