GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health has announced two free flu shot clinic events in Greenville County.
The first will be on Thursday, Nov. 12 at Monaghan Baptist Church (1500 W. Parker Rd., Greenville 29617) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The second will be on Thursday, Nov. 19 at Brookwood Church (580 Brookwood Point Place, Simpsonville 29681) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Prisma said the vaccine being administered is Fluzone and the free shots are available to people age six and up.
The shots are available first come-first serve and masks are required to be worn.
Prisma said people who are awaiting test results for COVID-19 cannot receive a shot during these clinic events.
