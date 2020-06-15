FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health said they will offer two COVID-19 testing clinics in the Upstate during the week of June 15.
The first will be on June 18 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Fountain Inn Elementary School, 608 Fairview St., Fountain Inn
The second will be on June 20 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at
James M. Brown Elementary School, 225 Coffee Rd., Walhalla
Here is what Prisma said you should know about testing sites:
All those who think they might have COVID-19 will be tested.
No one needs a doctor’s order.
Testing will be given regardless of ability to pay.
No appointment is needed.
All those taking part will be given masks when they arrive. They will also be asked to maintain social distancing.
Test results should come back within four days.
Everyone tested will receive follow-up information about test results – whether positive or negative – from providers at Prisma Health.
Everyone will get tips on isolating at home if sick, caring for themselves and seeking more help if symptoms worsen.
In the event of inclement weather, testing events could be rescheduled.
For more information, go to www.prismahealth.org/coronavirus.
