GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health announced more free community testing events in the Upstate this week.
No appointments will be needed and no one needs a doctor's order to be tested at these events. Anyone who thinks they may have COVID-19 will be tested, Prisma said.
The events will be as follows:
- Tuesday, July 28, 8 a.m.–noon
Travelers Rest High School, 301 N. Main St., Travelers Rest
- Friday–Saturday, July 31–Aug. 1, 8 a.m.–noon
Mauldin High School, 701 E. Butler Road, Mauldin
People who do have doctor's orders for COVID-19 testing must have those tests completed at a hospital-based site per the doctor's order, Prisma said.
