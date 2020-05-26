GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health announced more COVID-19 community testing events in the Upstate this week. Prisma said no doctor's order is needed to be tested, and no appointments are necessary. The results should come back within four days.
Prisma said the community testing is done in partnership with DHEC.
The testing will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the dates and locations listed below:
- Wednesday, May 27, Blythe Academy, 100 Blythe Drive, Greenville
- Thursday, May 28, Walhalla High School (spring sports parking lot), 4701 Hwy 11, Walhalla
- Saturday, May 30, Carolina High School, 2725 Anderson Road, Greenville
