GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Prisma Health announced Wednesday it would begin offering appointment assistance at its COVID-19 vaccination centers for people age 70 and up who need help setting up vaccination appointments
Officials said people who are age 70 and up who do not have access to computers or smart phones may be able to receive in-person assistance for scheduling a vaccination at every Prisma Health site except Richland Hospital in Columbia.
“We are extremely pleased in the interest in our community for individuals age 70+ in the COVID-19 vaccinations,” said Dr. Saria Saccocio, chief ambulatory medical officer for Prisma Health and co-chair of its COVID-19 Task Force in a news release. “We continue to fine-tune our processes to accommodate as many of our senior citizens who need assistance in scheduling their vaccine appointments, as well as those with confirmed appointments.”
Scheduling assistance will be available at Prisma Health vaccination sites on a first-come, first-served basis and the health system warns long waits standing in line might occur for this in-person assistance service.
Prisma said the fastest way to get vaccinated continues to be by using email appointment using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS).
Prisma Health said its hospital system is the largest distributer of vaccines in South Carolina and covers a 21-county area.
