Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, the North Greenville Medical Campus of Prisma Health is offering a free flu vaccine clinic.
The clinic will be happening today, October 8 from 3:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Trailblazer Park in Travelers Rest.
According to the hospital, the drive thru clinic is designed for community members with mobility issues, but say anyone is welcome to come through including bikers and walkers.
The hospital says for those with mobility issues or parents with young children, the drive-thru option can be a lifesaver.
The clinic is located just off the Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail.
To see a full list of Prisma-Upstate flu clinics, including drive-thru clinics, click here.
More news: I-85/385 Gateway Project "substantially complete," officials expect full completion by 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.