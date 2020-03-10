COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Prisma Health officials and South Carolina’s state epidemiologist, Dr. Linda Bell, held a news conference Tuesday to explain the hospital system’s coronavirus response plan.
Dr. Steve Shelton said the hospital system already cares for patients with a wide array of infectious diseases on a daily basis and are trained and ready to handle any patients with coronavirus in the same manner.
Shelton said hospital staff will create a “clean portal” to isolate the patient on the way to an isolation room. Once the patient is in an isolation room, the hospital will assign a site manager whose sole job is ensuring the safety of that patient and anyone interacting with that patient.
Shelton said the treatment process for COVID-19 mostly involves supportive care: maintaining blood pressure, adequate hydration, and oxygenation.
Shelton also says Prisma can handle a surge of isolation cases if needed, and is looking for ways to create new negative-pressure rooms in other parts of hospital campuses if the need arises.
In addition to practicing good hand-washing hygiene and staying home when sick, Dr. Sangita Dash said anyone in South Carolina who may be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms can consult a Prisma doctor via a free virtual visit.
Patients can go to prismahealth.org/virtual-visit and then use promo code “covid19sc.”
The free virtual visits are available from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily.
MUSC is offering a similar free virtual visit program.
State epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said a total of seven people have tested presumptive positive for the virus in South Carolina as of Tuesday and only 2 cases had been confirmed by the CDC thus far.
Bell said the maximum incubation period for the virus is 14 days, so anyone who does not present any symptoms within two weeks of possible exposure should be fine.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency to deal with the virus.
READ MORE - Gov. Roy Cooper declares state of emergency in NC after 7 total presumptive positive COVID-19 cases
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.