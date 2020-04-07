GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health said Tuesday they are partnering with Precision Genetics to begin immediate COVID-19 testing for its patients in the Upstate and Midlands. Testing began Friday, April 3.
Per a news release from Prisma, Precision Genetics is a Greenville-based company that offers an array of services, including laboratory work and genetics testing.
“Prisma Health values our relationship with Precision Genetics. They are an innovative partner that is making a difference in our ability to care for our patients during the COVID-19 public health crisis,” said Jesse Stafford, MD, Senior Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer for Laboratory Services, Prisma Health, in the news release. “We are confident the added testing capacity from Precision Genetics will help further decrease the waiting time for test results.”
Precision Genetics said they will be able to process more than 1,000 COVID-19 tests per day.
MORE NEWS - S.C. DHEC estimates over 13,000 cases of undocumented coronavirus in the state
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.