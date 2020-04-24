GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Prisma Health said they have partnered with two distilleries in South Carolina to get more than 8,000 gallons of hand sanitizer for Prisma employees.
The hospital system partnered with Anderson-based Palmetto Distillery and Helena Island-based Seaside Grown to purchase hand sanitizer made from denatured ethanol, which Prisma said is exactly the same as normal ethanol but contains a small percentage of denaturing agent to make it undrinkable. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is allowing distilleries and farmers to produce hand sanitizer if they follow certain protocols amid the pandemic.
“Our S.C. distilleries are providing a product that we can’t get anywhere else, and that’s a major benefit right now,” said Matt Parker, the manager of Consolidated Pharmacy Servicesat Prisma Health–Upstate in a news release..
Palmetto Distillery, known for its mason-jar moonshine, delivered 5,000 gallons of its hand sanitizer last Friday. Prisma Health plans to put the hand sanitizer into one gallon jugs with pumps that can be used to refill smaller containers for workers, and as well as fill more than 4,000 one and two ounce personal bottles for both staff and hospital guests.
Palmetto Distillery changed over its production three weeks ago as part of the effort to battle COVID-19, said Trey Boggs, one of the distillery’s owners. Prisma said the sanitizer the distillery is making contain 80% alcohol, making it a suitable disinfectant for healthcare workers and the general public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.