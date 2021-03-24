GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Prisma Health will transition its COVID-19 testing services to physician practices soon.
Prisma Health says Hospital-based drive-thru testing locations will begin to shut down starting on March 26, and all of the sites will be closed by the end of the day, April 9.
Some physician offices already offer COVID-19 testing and options for treatment.
Ambulatory chief medical officer for Prisma Health, Saria Saccocio, MC, said in a press release, “with masking, social distancing, cleaning and scrupulous adherence to protocols, we will ensure patients are kept safe during their visits. Depending on the lay-out of each physician office, some locations are doing the test collection curbside or reserving COVID-19 testing for the end of day, while others are using an alternate entrance and rooms near the back of the practice. Everyone entering practices will be screened and masked. And, just like during flu season, anyone who is potentially ill will be sequestered apart from other patients.”
Greenville Memorial Hospital, Laurens County Hospital and Greer memorial hospital will close their drive-thru locations at the end of the day on March 26.
Oconee Memorial Hospital testing, which currently takes place at 105 Omni Dr. Suite B, by appointment only, will close at end of day on Friday, April 9.
To learn more or find other testing sites, patients can visit the DHEC website or call Prisma Health’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-833/2-PRISMA.
