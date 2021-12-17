GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Thanks to a new assistive-car project two Prisma Health Children's Hospital patients with mobility disabilities have a new set of wheels.
The Prisma Health Center for Prosthetics and Orthotics provided Brady Bailey and Greyson West with their own toy cars.
Prisma Health orthotists and prosthetists established a new chapter of the worldwide Go Baby Go program. They will work with clinicians to determine how best to customize the ride-on toy cars so that children with mobility challenges can safely drive them to play and socialize with other children.
Each modified car is evaluated by a clinical engineering team and then given free of charge to families or recipient organizations.
“It’s hard to get around in the grass with a wheelchair, and this will allow him to be in the yard and driveway,” said Brady’s mother, Amy Bailey in a press release. “It’s a game changer for him to be outside and do the things that other four-year-olds can do.”
The program gave away its first car last month.
It is intended to roll out slowly in Columbia and Greenville, but Prisma Health team members immediately began donating their own money to help get additional cars placed with families by Christmas.
“Greyson wants to do so much, but his body won’t let him,” said Greyson’s mother, Samantha Johnson in a press release. “This will change a lot for him. He’s an outgoing little boy, and I think this will bring out even more of his personality.”
The modified vehicles can be steered and moved forward by the child or remotely operated by a parent.
“Caring for children goes beyond providing extraordinary care,” said Aaron Dix, executive director of Prisma Health Emergency Medical Services. “We also have to help address the quality-of-life issues that influence overall happiness and health. My fellow team members were honored to donate their personal time and money in support of this amazing program.”
For more information on the program or to financially support it, visit prismahealth.org/prostheticsandorthotics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.