GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, Prisma Health released tips to help individuals prepare for Daylight Saving Time and its effects on sleep.
On March 14, clocks will move forward one hour and we will lose 60 minutes of sleep between Saturday and Sunday.
Antoinette Williams Rutherford, MD, sleep medicine physician at Prisma Health offered the following tips to adjust to this new time change:
- Begin transitioning now by making small adjustments beforehand, like going to sleep 15 minutes early, to allow your body time to make up for the hour it will lose.
- Aim for seven to eight hours of sleep each night.
- Maintain your sleep schedule by going to bed and waking up at the same time every day.
- Get active. Regular exercise increases your sleep drive and improves your overall sleep quality.
- Avoid alcohol, tobacco, and caffeine.
- Create a nighttime routine.
- Avoid long naps. Long naps can make it harder to get a full night's sleep.
- Soak up the sun.
“Good sleep is a vital piece of leading a healthy life, and time change can be tough for both children and adults,” said Rutherford in a news release. “It can throw off your sleep, appetite, attention span and mood. This is especially risky if you are already sleep deprived or not getting quality rest at night.”
More news: Dispatch says multiple agencies responding to mobile home fire on Hwy 123 in Easley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.