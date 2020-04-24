GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Prisma Health said on Friday the hospital system will begin to perform surgeries for patients whose time-sensitive procedures were deferred due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“A team of physicians, nurses and infection control specialists developed our plan to resume clinical operations, starting with patients whose surgical procedures were deferred,” said Dr. Angelo Sinopoli, executive vice president and chief clinical officer in a news release. “Our plan is in response to the medical needs of our patients, and provides a safe environment for our team members, ensuring we have plenty of medical resources and personal protective equipment to care for all of our patients.”
Sinopoli said surgeons will continue to defer surgical procedures for higher risk patients as long as the delay will not adversely impact their health.
"When a patient’s medical condition requires a surgical procedure, we will take the necessary precautions to provide safe and effective care," he said.
While Prisma Health said they have continued providing urgent and emergency care to patients during the COVID-19 crisis, they began deferring some procedures "for patients whose health would not be adversely impacted by the delay."
Prisma Health also complied with Governor McMaster’s March 17 request for hospitals and doctors to stop performing elective procedures, which the hospital system said helped conserve personal protective equipment, medical supplies and other healthcare resources that may have been needed to treat COVID-19 patients.
