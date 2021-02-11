GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health said Thursday afternoon that its COVID-19 vaccine supply shipment for the day was unexpectedly delayed and received too late to provide vaccinations.
Due to this delay, Prisma Health’s mass-vaccination site in Greenville, which is at the former Church Street Kmart building near Greenville Memorial Hospital, was not able to administer vaccines.
All other Prisma Health vaccination sites were able to continue administering vaccines using existing supplies.
Prisma said workers are contacting everyone who was affected by the shortage to reschedule their appointments.
"All appointments that were not fulfilled today will be honored tomorrow or Saturday," said a Prisma spokesperson in a news release.
The spokesperson continued, "The vaccine shortage is not unique to Prisma Health or to South Carolina – this is a national issue. There is just much more demand for the vaccine than current supply. Prisma Health uses all the resources across its integrated system in managing its vaccine distribution. Because of its scale, from time to time Prisma Health shares vaccine supplies that were received in the Upstate with our sites in the Midlands to help supplement vaccine shortages."
Prisma said all of its vaccination sites, including Kmart, are expected to open as planned on Friday.
Learn more about vaccination site hours and availability at www.PrismaHealth.org/Vaccine.
RELATED - Prisma consolidating vaccination sites, automatically moving some appointments to other locations
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.