GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health announced Wednesday they have developed an innovative ventilator device for COVID-19 patients.
An ER physician at Prisma Health named Sarah Farris invented the device, which officials said allows one ventilator to serve up to four patients at one time. Farris worked with her husband, who is a software engineer named Ryan Farris, and a Prisma Health pulmonologist, named Antine Stenbit, to develop the device, called Vesper.
The Vesper is a 3D-printed device that Prisma said is made from material already in use for medical devised and produced for minimal cost.
Officials said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization for this ventilators.
“Prisma Health experts are working with national COVID-19 teams who have no more ventilator capacity and who can initiate emergency use of the prototype,” Prisma spokesperson Sandy Dees stated in a news release. “Emergency use authorization can offer critical care patients access to a medical device that has not gone through normal FDA approval; this is used when no comparable or satisfactory alternative options are available.”
Prisma said other hospitals that want to begin using Vesper can receive the free source code and printing specifications for the device today by registering on Prisma Health’s Website www.prismahealth.org/VESper.
