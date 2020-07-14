SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health said their medical staff with host an 11-hour community testing event, which is almost three times the length of normal community testing events, in Seneca on Tuesday.
The community testing event will run 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. on July 14 at Blue Ridge Elementary School, which is at 995 S. Oak Street.
Prisma Health said community testing sites typically ran for four hours, but the hospital system worked with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control to expand the hours and bring on additional staffing and other resources for Tuesday’s event.
Here is what Prisma said people should know about community testing sites:
- All those who think they might have COVID-19 will be tested.
- No one needs a doctor’s order at community sites. (Physician-ordered testing for patients who already have providers, have completed a Virtual Visit or need pre-surgical testing takes place at hospital-based testing sites as instructed by their providers.)
- Testing will be given regardless of ability to pay.
- No appointment is needed.
- Spanish-speaking Prisma Health team members will be available at every site.
- All those taking part will be given masks when they arrive. They will also be asked to maintain social distancing.
- Test results should come back within four days.
- Everyone tested will receive follow-up information about test results – whether positive or negative – from providers at Prisma Health.
- Everyone will get tips on isolating at home if sick, caring for themselves and seeking more help if symptoms worsen.
Prisma Health announced that 924 people were tested at the community testing site, a new record for the Upstate.
