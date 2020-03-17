GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health announced Tuesday that it would begin transitioning Prisma Hospital North Greenville Hospital into a dedicated facility for the care of suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients.
“We want our communities to know that we’re ready – and prepared to meet the need,” C. Wendell James III, MD, chief clinical officer for Prisma Health-Upstate said in a news release.
Patients in North Greenville Hospital’s Long Term Acute Care area were moved to Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital and patients in North Greenville Hospital’s ICU were moved to other Prisma Health locations in the Upstate. Long Term Acute Care physicians, nurses, therapists and wound-care specialists moved with each patient as well.
All Prisma Health hospitals have negative pressure rooms already in place to handle coronavirus cases and have the capability to add rooms as necessary.
North Greenville Hospital’s Long Term Acute Care is being turned into several negative-pressure units, which will essentially make each unit its own negative-pressure isolation area to prevent spread of the virus.
“We hope it’s not needed, but we want it to be available if we see that it’s necessary,” James added.
Prisma Health continues to offer free Virtual Visits using payment code COVID19 for anyone who believes they have symptoms. Appointments can be made at PrismaHealth.org/VirtualVisit.
RELATED:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.