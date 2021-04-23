GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Prisma Health says they're hosting an event this weekend to provide a safe means for people to dispose of expired or unused prescription drugs.
Officials say that the service is free and anonymous. All locations will have security officers assisting, and collection sites will adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols. No sharps or syringes will be accepted.
According to officials, participating hospitals will have the event on Saturday, April 24, from 10:00 AM -2:00 PM. The participating hospitals include:
Midlands hospitals:
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
- Collection station in front of 9 Medical Park main entrance
Upstate hospitals:
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- In front of the main entrance (Take Back Bin is next to Upstate Pharmacy on the 1st floor)
- Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
- In front of the main entrance (Take Back Bin is inside the Main Entrance)
- Prisma Health Hillcrest Memorial Hospital
- In front of ER entrance (Take Back Bin is outside next to ER Entrance)
- Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital
- In front of ER entrance (Take Back Bin is outside next to ER Entrance?
Officials say that as part of the Midlands Regional Trauma Advisory Committee and a Level One Trauma Center, Prisma Health Richland Hospital also provides community education and outreach. Pharmacist Nicole Bookstaver with Prisma Health Pharmacy Services said in a press release, “at the Prisma Health Richland Trauma Center, we strive to educate and inform the community about the potential for abuse and harm of prescription pain relievers. The national opioid crisis continues to claim countless lives, but through our collaborative efforts with local hospitals and EMS agencies, we are excited to do our part by being a collection site for the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. “It is imperative that unused prescription drugs are not getting into the wrong hands for recreational use.”
Officials add that Prisma Health Greenville Memorial also provides community education and outreach as a Level One trauma center.
According to officials, last April, participants turned in almost one million pounds of prescription drugs as part of DEA Take Back Drug Day. DEA says they encourage families to turn in drugs because; medicines that stay in home cabinets are more susceptible to misuse and abuse, the rate of prescription drug abuse and the number of accidental overdoses in the U.S. is high, studies show that many abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends. People are also advised that their usual methods to dispose of unused medicines (flushing down the toilet or throwing them in the trash) are both potential safety and health hazards.
More news: Henderson County Sheriff's Office say they're hosting a drug take back this weekend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.