Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials with Prisma Health said the shipment of COVID-19 vaccine supply they were expecting to receive at the mass vaccination clinic at 1 Kmart Plaza in Greenville did not arrive Tuesday morning, but a worker at the site later announced that doses would begin beinf administered around 1:30 p.m.
This news came after Prisma announced that the clinic's opening would be delayed.
Initially, the clinic was scheduled to open at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, but officials said the site would not open until 12 p.m. due to vaccine supply.
Shortly after 12:30 p.m. a spokesperson for the hospital chain said Prisma did not receive the vaccine shipment that had been scheduled to arrive Tuesday and that more details would be released in a virtual news conference Tuesday afternoon.
Carrie Weimer shared this update from the scene:
Later, a worker at the site said some vaccine supply had arrived and shots would begin being administered
The site at Kmart Plaza was not the only Prisma vaccination site in the Upstate operating on a delay on Tuesday.
Baptist Hospital in Easley, Hillcrest Hospital in Simpsonville, The Ridge in Laurens, Oconee Memorial Hospital in Seneca, Patewood Hospital in Greenville were also delayed until noon.
The only Prisma Health location open that opened on time was Greer Memorial Hospital. They are operating from 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. Prisma's site specifies no first or second dose walk-ins are available.
For a complete look at all the vaccination clinic operating times, click here.
