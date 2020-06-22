GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Prisma Health announced they'll be adjusting the hours of their community testing sites this week in anticipation of summer heat.
Between June 23 and June 27, Prisma plans to hold community testing at three sites within the Upstate. The testing will now take place from 8 a.m. to noon.
- Tuesday, June 23, Duncan
- 8 a.m. - noon, Duncan Elementary School, 100 S. Danzler Road, Duncan
- Thursday, June 25, Greenville
- 8 a.m. - noon, Tanglewood Middle School, 44 Merriwoods Drive, Greenville
- Saturday, June 27, Piedmont
- 8 a.m. - noon, Woodmont Middle School, 325 N. Flat Rock Road, Piedmont
Prisma Health's drive-thru COVID-19 testing is done in partnership with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, as well as state agencies. It's goal is to reach populations who may not otherwise have access to traditional or online virtual visits.
Walk-up testing is also offered.
For information on additional testing sites offered throughout the state, click here.
