GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Prisma Health announced it is stopping most visitation to its emergency departments because of the Omicron surge.
The change goes into effect this Saturday, Jan. 8 at 7 a.m.
Patients coming to Prisma Health emergency departments will no longer be allowed to have visitors except under special circumstances.
Exceptions will be determined by the patient's Emergency department team and include the following:
- Patients under age 18 or when an adult arrives accompanied by a child
- Patients with care needs or unable to give consent, or when an adult patient arrives accompanied by an adult with care need.
- End-of-life events
Visitors and care partners will be asked to wait offsite or in their cars once a patient is checked in.
Visitation facility details can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.