GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Doctors from Prisma Heath offer advice for bug bites and poison ivy as people begin to go outside for summer.
Prisma Health Officials say the following tips can help prevent bug bites.
- Wear clothing with sleeves. If extra protection is needed, wear closed-toe shoes and tuck your pants into your socks. These precautions are especially needed in heavily wooded areas, tall grass, or when hiking.
- Use an insect repellant that contains at least 20 percent DEET and reapply as necessary. However, be sure to read the instructions, especially if using in conjunction with sunscreen.
- Avoid scented perfumes when outdoors as they are known to attract mosquitoes.
- Make sure the screens on the wall of windows and doors are intact to keep out flying insects. If camping or sleeping outside, use a net to cover the bed.
- Teach your children about fire ant mounds. Make sure that they understand not to kick or poke them.
- After hiking, camping, or extended periods in wooded areas, be sure to check hair and skin for ticks. Younger children will need help with this, but older children should be able to do this themselves.
The following tips will help your treat bug bites, according to officials.
- Place an ice pack on any painful bug bites or ones that are beginning to swell to help stave off itching.
- Use an over-the-counter calamine lotion or hydrocortisone cream to soothe the skin if it itches.
- Discourage your young ones from scratching or picking at any bug bites to avoid further irritation. Place a band-aid over it if they are struggling to leave it alone.
Dr. Aaron Tolan, a pediatrician with Clemson Primary Care, said in a press release, “children often don’t realize they’ve come in contact with one of nature’s many pests until it’s too late. Most bug bites are harmless, but some can be painful, spread dangerous diseases, or cause severe allergic reactions. Luckily, there are many steps that can be taken beforehand, and at home, treatments are available if a likely encounter occurs.”
Another thing that children may come into contact with this summer is poison ivy. This plant, along with poison oak and sumac, contains an oil called urushiol. This oil causes an allergic reaction to the skin, according to officials. Symptoms may include a rash that is bumpy that it is itchy, swollen and red. In severe cases, it can cause swelling around the eyes and cause breathing problems, according to officials.
“If you suspect your child has come in contact with poison ivy, begin at-home treatment early. The rash can likely be treated with over-the-counter ointments, creams, or an oatmeal bath, but because topical treatments are less potent than oral treatments, they work better earlier in the course,” said Dr. Kevin Via with Family Medicine-Northeast in Columbia.
Officials say if the rash does not improve after ten days or starts to swell, become painful, or leak pus, go to the doctor to see if the area is infected. Be on the lookout for the three-leaved vines around your yard and property. Safely remove and discard these plants if you find them, but avoid burning them because the smoke can contain urushiol oil as well, according to officials.
