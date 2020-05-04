GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Prisma Health says they'll now be permitting one person into their facilities to accompany those receiving outpatient procedures.
These procedures include anything involving anesthesia or moderate/deep sedation - like surgery, endoscopy and radiology.
Beginning Tuesday, May 5, Prisma Health said they'll allow one person per patient to be at the hospital to show support. However, the companions will be required to wear masks, undergo a screening and distance themselves while in waiting areas.
Prisma Health says they have designated waiting areas for companions, as capacity allows. Companions may also return to their vehicle to wait during procedures.
If the patient has to stay overnight, companions will not be permitted to stay in the waiting room. The support individual will be notified via cell phone when the patient is ready to be discharged, or they'll be updated on the patient's condition.
Inpatient visitor restrictions still apply.
MORE NEWS:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.