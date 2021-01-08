GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Prisma Health announced the hospital system will restrict patient visitation starting on Saturday, Jan. 9 due to a growing surge of COVID-19 infections across the state.
“We know that being with families is itself a healing therapy and so we wrestled with this decision. But we believe this measure is needed in the wake of the growing post-holiday surge of COVID-19, especially given the growing community spread,” Dr. Eric Ossmann, an emergency medicine physician who is Prisma Health’s Chief of Preparedness and leads its COVID-19 response system-wide, said in a news release.
Beginning Saturday, broad visitation to patient rooms will be paused.
Prisma said staff will work closely with patients and families to help keep them connected through virtual visits such as iPads and other devices.
Limited visitation may still occur under these circumstances:
- Pediatric patients, with only one care partner allowed 24-7 except for a one-hour daily transition period in which both parents or legal guardians may be present for physician discussions and joint training.
- Obstetric patients who are pre-term, in imminent labor, laboring, high-risk and post-partum may have one care partner.
- Patients undergoing sedating procedures such as colonoscopies may have one care partner.
- Case-by-case approval is required for visitation for those requiring additional assistance from care partners, such as for patients with dementia.
- For emergency department care, the ED team will use their discretion in the interest of patient care in the treatment of children, older adults and any patients with special needs.
- Up to three visitors may be allowed in end-of-life situations.
- Patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 are not permitted to have visitation except under special case-by-case approvals.
The hospital system said patients who do not have COVID-19 can still "receive religious service from the clergy of their choice so long as it does not disrupt their care." Patients with COVID-19 can also receive religious services, but their attending doctors must be made aware of the requests.
The restrictions will also extend to physician offices and ambulatory offices, where visitation will be limited to one care partner for obstetric patients and oncology patients except in infusion areas. Pediatric patients are allowed one care partner, except for infants under two months of age who may be accompanied by both parents. One care partner is also allowed for adults with special needs.
All visitors will be required to undergo screenings at entryways and wear masks at all times while in the hospital. Care partners must remain with the patient as well
Children under 18 years cannot visit except in end-of-life situations, the hospital said.
“Prisma Health looks forward to reopening broader visitation in the future,” Ossmann added in the release. “Since this pandemic likely will be with us into the near future, we ask you for your continued patience as we strive to provide extraordinary care under challenging circumstances. We also ask that everyone use extra vigilance and continue to socially distance, mask and hand wash.”
Learn more about Prisma Health’s COVID-19 response at PrismaHealth.org/Coronavirus.
