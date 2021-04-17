PELZER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health is holding a COVID-19 community mobile drive-thru clinic for first dose vaccinations on Saturday.
The clinic will be held at Valley Brook Outreach Baptist Church located at 8323 Augusta Road. It will go from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Prisma says this event is for first dose appointments only and registration is needed.
Due to the limited supply of the vaccine, registration is only for people who live in this community, according to event officials.
Prisma says another drive-thru event will be scheduled at this site for those to get their second dose.
More news: Worldwide COVID-19 death toll tops a staggering 3 million
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.