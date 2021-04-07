GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -- Prisma Health says its free health and wellness event WellFest will be held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WellFest 2021 will be Saturday, May 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event will feature South Carolina native, NBC anchor and TODAY show host Craig Melvin.
There is also a group of renowned physicians and motivational experts presenting on topics about COVID-19 and the available vaccines, heart health, managing risk factors for stroke and diabetes, and health equity issues.
Participants will hear from nationally-recognized experts cardiologist Dr. Meghan Businaro, critical care specialist Dr. Ebony Hilton, family medicine specialists Dr. Jacqui Jones and Dr. Saria Saccocio.
The health company says WellFest 2021 will look, sound and feel different, but the virtual format will make it more accessible for participants across the Midland and Upstate service areas. Interactive components have been added including a live chat, virtual exhibitor fair, giveaways and a variety of wellness-related content to explore. Registrants will also be mailed an exclusive WellFest Swag Pack.
Registration for the event is now open at prismahealth.org/WellFest until Friday, May 21.
For questions or assistance contact, Prisma Health's Office of Community Health at (888) 797-1931.
