GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Prisma Health has announced the launch of inVio Health Network as its combined physician-led clinically integrated network.
According to Prisma Health, the network combines the healthcare systems previous two separate physician-led clinically integrated networks, Prisma Health Midlands Network and Prisma Health Upstate Network, under a new brand with centralized operations.
They healthcare brand says inVio Health Network is an organization that negotiates value-based contracts with Medicare and other payors to improve the patient experience, improve quality, close gaps in healthcare and be rewarded for reducing and improving efficiency in healthcare spending.
The integrated network encompasses more than 5,000 physicians and other healthcare providers and facilities who are currently part of the two clinically integrated networks affiliated with Prisma Health. They also say it will continue to include the Prisma Health facilities, Prisma Health employed medical groups, independent physician practices, facilities, and other healthcare providers within the communities we serve.
The healthcare system says as the two networks continue to merge into one, the community will start to see the new name used on insurance provider lists in place of Prisma Health Midlands Network and Prisma Health Upstate Network, as well as on network and insurance provider websites and various insurance provider communications.
The healthcare system says inVio Health Network includes 20 hospitals, 807 practice locations and 5,116 providers.
This rebranding and restructuring does not include the Prisma Health physician practices and facilities.
The transition is expected to be complete by spring 2022.
To learn more about inVio, visit inviohealthnetwork.org.
