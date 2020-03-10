Prisma Health-Upstate first in SC to introduce blood transfusion device in ambulances

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) When a call goes out paramedics with Prisma Health Ambulance Service respond.
“You may not have the 10 or 15 minutes to make it to the hospital. So, we’re able to provide that lifesaving care," Aaron Dix said.
He's the executive director for Emergency Medical Services with Prisma Health. Dix says a new cooler, which is a high-tech transport tool can now be used in ambulances.
“This is really the difference between life or death for a certain subgroup of patients that are bleeding and are going into shock," he said.
Prisma Health-Upstate is the first agency in South Carolina to provide the new high-tech service. The device keeps blood, just below freezing until a patient needs it. Before paramedics had access to the device, an EMS crew couldn't warm blood inside an ambulance. However, now because of a coil inside the device, it can warm blood to 100 degrees within 28 seconds to allow a crew to give a patient a blood transfusion on the spot. Blood has to be warmed firs before a transfusion so a patient won't go into shock.
“Before the only thing you could do was to provide IV fluid for these patients," Dix said.“You had to get them to a trauma center and get them to them quickly and the problem is geographically- even the Southern, Northern ends of Greenville County, Oconee County you’re an hour away.”
So, Prisma-Health paramedics are training crews in Greenville and Pickens counties.
“Currently, four blood coolers are at our disposal and we’re going to be adding a fifth- a second one in Oconee,"Dix said.
Four patients have had blood transfusions now that the device and the treatment have become available in ambulances. Next, Prisma Health Ambulance Service is working on getting ultra sounds inside ambulances, which will allow crews to determine if patients are bleeding internally.
