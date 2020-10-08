Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - This week, Prisma Health-Upstate launched a mobile clinic designed to offer 2D and 3D mammogram screenings.
The hospital says the mobile unit will serve the entire Upstate and potentially between 3,000 and 4,000 women in its first year.
“Early detection is the best medicine for breast health,” said Valerie Tucker, manager of Prisma Health’s mobile clinic initiatives in the Upstate, which also includes a mobile health clinic focused on primary medical care. “By taking the mobile mammography clinic to companies and neighborhoods, lives can be saved,” said Kris Miles, manager of Prisma Health Imaging Services. “Community outreach is vital to Prisma Health’s purpose, and we’re excited to provide this service.”
The 42-foot specialty clinic will include two mammography technologist. All results will be read by board-certified radiologists. Any mammograms provided to patients on the mobile clinic will be billed to the patient's insurance.
Prisma Health is already working with partners through its Business Health Solutions initiative to schedule visits at the mobile clinic.
Potential partners must meet at least the following requirements to host mobile mammography event:
- Have at least 15 eligible patients
- Provide a site coordinator to help with screening logistics
- Schedule a site visit with Prisma Health at least one month prior to desired date
- Have a level paved area that will accommodate the van, which requires a 10-parking-space footprint.
To discuss eligibility, email organizers here, or call 864-455-9800.
