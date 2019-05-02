GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Prisma Heath–Upstate announced Thursday that work will begin this spring on Grove Point Hospital, the health system’s replacement psychiatric hospital.
Prisma said the $34.7 million facility was approved by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control to replace the 50-year-old Marshall I. Pickens Hospital.
The new hospital and outpatient clinic will be built on the Greenville Memorial Medical Campus at a former site of The Blood Connection.
Site preparation will begin immediately and the new hospital could open as soon as winter 2020.
“We are very excited to be moving forward with building a modern restorative psychiatric hospital for our community,” said Dr. Karen Lommel, Prisma Health–Upstate’s behavioral health chief medical officer and chair of the department of psychiatry in a news release. “We look forward to creating a unique healing environment for our patients and their families,” said Lommel.
“We’re proud of the care we deliver in our existing facility, but it is a 50-year-old building and simply not designed for current challenges facing psychiatric hospitals,” Lommel added.
The four-story. 79,000-square-foot building will have 65 licensed patient beds and feature spaces that better support inpatient care, partial hospitalization, and outpatient services. The facility will include specialized areas for adolescents, adults and geriatric patients, as well as for patients with intense needs.
