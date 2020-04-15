GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Prisma Health says they'll be taking part in a national investigational treatment that involves blood plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients, and how it can help those still fighting the virus.
The trial's ultimate goal is to see if blood plasma from those who've beaten coronavirus can improve the chance of recovery for the critically ill. Patients' eligibility will be determined based on guidelines set out by the Food and Drug Administration.
Prisma Health is among 100 sites across the country Mayo Clinic has established as a place for collection and distribution of blood and plasma.
Their partnership with The Blood Connection ensures that local plasma is available for all South Carolinians. The University of South Carolina is also helping with any needed lab testing.
Recovered coronavirus patients are encouraged to donate blood as part of the experimental treament. Prisma Health says the donated samples can be made into convalescent serum and given to approved patients within days.
“The immune systems of recovered patients have created the antibodies needed to clear the virus from the body. These same antibodies can be collected from them in a process much like giving blood and then given to others who are still struggling with the disease,” said Prisma Health’s Dr. Jeffery Edenfield, a hematologist and oncologist at Prisma Health Cancer Institute-Upstate.
Patients of Prisma Health who have recovered will be receiving a letter inviting them to donate for the effort when they've fully recovered. Any individual who has beat the virus and has testing documentation from their physician is eligible to donate.
Dr. Robert Rainer, who is both a blood bank pathologist for Prisma Health and medical director for The Blood Connection, said the blood bank will “help collect a local supply of antibody-rich plasma for South Carolina patients with immediately life-threatening COVID-19 infections.”
For more on Prisma Health's continued efforts to fight the coronavirus, click here.
