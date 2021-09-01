GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Prisma Health is holding a contest featuring babies born throughout the Labor Day weekend on B93.7 with a grand prize valued at more than $2000.
Prisma Health says the In-Labor Day Weekend contest will open Friday, September 3 at 12:01 a.m. and end Monday, September 6 at 11:59 p.m.
If a child is born during Labor Day weekend upload the photo here b937.com/baby and it will be posted.
For participating Upstate Prisma Health locations, visit b937.com/baby.
The following is the grand prize for the winner of the contest:
- A $529.00 contribution to a Future Scholar savings plan from the Office of the South Carolina Treasurer and Future Scholar prize pack;
- A 4 moms breeze plus playard;
- A newborn photo session from Lauren Miller Photography;
- A diamond necklace from Skatell’s Jewelers;
- A baby’s first haircut package from Snip-Its including three haircuts and an assortment of organic, all-natural baby hair products;
- A $200.00 gift card to O.P. Taylor's Toy Store in downtown Greenville;
- A $50.00 gift card to Cheesecake Factory;
- A “Mommy and Me” activity scarf from Plum;
- A "Twilight” gift box consisting of a Twilight bath bomb, Sleepy body lotion, Sleepy shower gel, Twilight Sleepy body spray, and a Knot Wrap from Lush;
- A “Wild Stampede” gift box from the Beef Jerky Outlet;
- Value: $2,200.00
