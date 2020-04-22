GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Prisma Health said Wednesday one of their hospitals is participating in an international clinical study of the drug Remdesivir as a potential treatment for moderate and severe COVID-19 patients.
Prisma said Remdesivir is an antiviral medication developed by the U.S. biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences.
"Following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) rapid review and approval for clinical trials, the company launched Phase 3 clinical studies to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the medication for hospitalized adults diagnosed with COVID-19," Prisma said in a news release.
Dr. Edwin Hayes, infectious diseases specialist, will be the principal investigator for Prisma Health Richland Hospital’s participation in the study, which was authorized to begin on April 7.
“Because COVID-19 is a new disease, remdesivir is one of very few investigational treatments available,” said Hayes, an assistant professor with University of South Carolina School of Medicine Columbia, in the news release. “Matching the treatment to the patient requires a carefully balanced approach to meet both the clinical care needs of the patient and the strict requirements of the study. When patients are too sick to speak for themselves, a spouse or designated family member can provide consent or decline the treatment on behalf of their loved one.”
Per Prisma, Remdesivir was first used as an experimental treatment for Ebola virus disease (EVD). In later testing it was shown to be active against the viruses that cause severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS). Remdesivir mimics a molecule needed by the virus and interferes with the enzyme that allows it to replicate itself in an infected patient. It is designed to slow the infection of healthy cells in a patient’s body.
The study is limited to Prisma Health Richland Hospital for now but officials said they are hopeful that soon other Prisma Health hospitals will be approved to participate.
Prisma Health is also participating in a COVID-19 convalescent serum clinical trial. Learn more about that here.
