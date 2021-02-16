GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A spokesperson for Prisma Health said Tuesday that the hospital system received "extremely limited vaccine supplies" this week and are not able to schedule any additional fist-dose appointments this week.
Prisma is scheduling second-dose appointments and said there may be the possibility for limited second-dose walk-ins at some vaccine sites.
Prisma asks anyone with questions about vaccine appointments to visit www.prismahealth.org/vaccine.
MORE NEWS - SC sees fewer than 900 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.