GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health officials said Friday that the mass vaccination clinic in Greenville will no longer be accepting walk-ins beginning Saturday.
Anyone in need of a vaccine must make an appointment going forward, Dr. Saria Saccocio said Friday during a virtual news conference.
Saccocio said Prisma had exhausted the supplies they received from the federal government after only receiving about 20 percent of the 60,000 doses per week the hospital system requested.
Prisma's goal was to vaccinate up to 10,000 people per day and Saccocio said that between the centers in the Upstate and the Midlands, more than 9,000 shots were administered on Thursday. Five thousand of those doses were administered at the mass vaccination clinic in Greenville, which is located inside the former K-Mart building on K-Mart Plaza just off I-185.
Saccocio said people who need help scheduling an appointment can still come to the K-Mart location but that vaccines will only be administered to people who have existing appointments due to the limited vaccine supply.
The doctor said Prisma officials are concerned that South Carolina is receiving fewer vaccine doses than neighboring states.
