GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Prisma Health announced that it will open a "high-volume community COVID-19 vaccine center" in Greenville beginning Monday, Jan. 18.
The vaccine site will administer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by appointment only at 1 Kmart Plaza, across from Greenville Memorial Hospital.
The vaccination site will be inside the former Kmart building and will be open Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Once it opens, officials said all community appointments from Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital will be transferred to this site.
This vaccine site will be by appointment only via www.PrismaHealth.org/Vaccine or by phone at 833-2PRISMA (833-277-4762.
